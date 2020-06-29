CLOSE
Jennifer Hudson: Premiered New Aretha Franklin Bio-Pic During The 2020 BET Awards.

Jennifer Hudson took use back on the BET Awards with a beautiful Aretha Franklin New Trailer for her new Bio-Pic.

via People:

Respect, directed by Liesl Tommy, tracks Franklin’s life as she goes from a child singing in her father’s church choir to an international superstar. The film also features Forest WhitakerAudra McDonaldTituss Burgess, and Heather Headley.

Franklin actually hand-picked Hudson to portray her on screen before her death in 2018, but the Dreamgirls star isn’t the only big name transforming into the Queen of Soul this year. Cynthia Erivo will play Franklin in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha, but the anthology series has postponed its Memorial Day premiere due to COVID-19.

The movie is due out in September. Check out Jennifer’s performance as well as the movie’s the trailer below.(LoveBScott)

 

