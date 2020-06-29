Cincinnati: Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

If you were wondering were to get a free COVID-19 test check out these free testing sites here in the city.

Via FOX19

Monday, June 29

2730 Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

O’Reilly Auto Parts on 2280 Waycross Road in Forest Park

Tuesday, June 30

2730 Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

World of Deliverance Ministries at 639 Fresno Road in Forest Park: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

2730 Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Forest Chapel United Methodist Church at 680 West Sharon Road in Forest Park

Thursday, July 2

2730 Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walmart at 1143 Smiley Road in Forest Park

The Cincinnati Health Department also is providing free COVID-19 testing at Mt. Airy School 5730 Colerain Ave. Monday, June 29 through Wednesday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are not required.

Walk-up/drive-thru is available on testing days. Results are provided within 48 hours.

Hamilton County Public Health (HCPH) also set up walk-up and drive-through testing sites in areas of concern throughout the county.

