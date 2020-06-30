MTV VMA’S: Will Be Held In Person But Will There Be An Audience???

Even though the BET awards was held virtually the VMA’S will not be virtual it will be in person with limited or no audience at all. It’s not yet totally clear what it will look when it does. What are your thoughts?

VIA LoveBScott

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that the MTV Video Music Awards will officially be the event to reopen the Barclays Center in New York for the first time since COVID-19 started shutting the world down.

But with the virus still running rampant across the United States, he did acknowledge that it will not be like past awards shows. Nor, though, will it be like the virtual BET Awards from last week.

Also On 100.3: