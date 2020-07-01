CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 1, 2020: Amy McGrath Wins Kentucky — Breonna Taylor — Ex-Officer Granted Bond

1. Amy McGrath Wins Kentucky Democratic Primary — Will Take On Mitch McConnell In November

What You Need To Know:

One week after an impressive voter turnout at polling places and the delayed count of mail-in ballots, Kentucky Democrats learned Tuesday who will face Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate race in November.

2. Say Her Name, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Breonna Taylor’s Family Awaits Justice

What You Need To Know:

Kentucky’s first Black Attorney General Daniel Cameron has every right to enjoy a personal life. Congratulations on your recent engagement.

3. Coronavirus Update: Layoffs on The Horizon As Covid-19 Continues To Spread

What You Need To Know:

Just as restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses around the country ended a two-month lock down and reopened their doors to customers, the virus is hitting the nation’s South and Western states hard and causing elected officials to roll back plans to jump start their economy.

4. Ex-APD Officer Charged In Brooks Case Granted $500,000 Bond

What You Need To Know:

Despite an emotional plea from Rayshard Brooks’ widow, bond was granted to the former Atlanta police officer charged in the Brooks murder in a fast food restaurant parking lot over two weeks ago.

5. Black Father and Son Launch Online Financial Literacy Summer Camp For Kids

What You Need To Know:

If you’re looking for an online summer camp for the kids, consider one that teaches wealth building.

Photos
Close