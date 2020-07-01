CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Delivery Car Theft In Clifton Being Investigated By Police

If you are a delivery driver and you are in the Clifton area please be careful while your delivering your packages or food and do  not leave your keys in your car running.

The delivers cars are coming up missing.

 

Via Fox19

CPD said they are investigating at least 32 reports of car thefts and it seems to be a trend in the Clifton area at this time.

Streets like West Calhoun, West Clifton Avenue, and West McMillian have all been targeted, according to the police reports.

The reoccurring theme in a lot of these cases, according to CPD, the vehicles are used for food delivery.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

“The common dominator is keys were left in the cars and they were delivering food products to people,” said CPD Sgt. Eric Franz.

Being , By , car , cincinnati , clifton , delivery , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , in , Investigated , is , police , theft

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close