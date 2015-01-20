TLC and Nelly to Join New Kids on the Block for a Summer Tour

Continue reading New Study Says Bathing Every Day Is Not Good for Your Skin

*According to a new study bathing too often is actually really bad for your skin. I already know what you’re thinking: Uh uh. Don’t even go there.You know the saying, just because you think it doesn’t mean you have to say it out loud? Well in the case of the story herein, just because a dermatologist recommends it, you don’t have to do it! Word is, if you are among those who actually shower everyday, you’re going about it all wrong. You may be doing more harm to your body than good. “We over-bathe in this country,” says Boston dermatologist Dr. Ranella Hirsch. SIDE BAR: I’d really be interested in talking to some ofher colleagues! “That’s really important to realize. A lot of the reasons we do it is because of societal norms,” she continues. All of our lives we have been obedient to the societal norms; not to mention parents, friends and even the media in staying true to a daily regime of shaving, moisturizing, taking a shower and shampooing regularly to smell clean and fresh. Only to learn now that showering once a day dries out our skin and removes essential oils. Dermatologists say, the more you wash, especially in hot water, the more likely you are to dry out and irritate your skin. So what can you do to reverse the damage? Read More At Eurweb.com Go to Essence.com to learn more.