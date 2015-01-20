TLC and Nelly to Join New Kids on the Block for a Summer Tour

The tour is slated to hit Downtown Cleveland on June 17 at Quicken Loans Arena.
Well, this is the ultimate ’90s throwback lineup. New Kids On The Block will tour with TLC and Nelly this summer, starting in Las Vegas on May 1. Tickets for the tour — called The Main Event — go on sale Jan. 31.
TLC recently announced that they would use Kickstarter to fund their next and final album, and New Kids On the Block told Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins that they would donate $10,000 to the project. Scrubs, they are not.
