MUSIC ROUNDUP: The Weeknd Drops Seductive ‘Earned It’ Video; Usher, John Legend & Common To Perform At Grammys & More

The Weeknd Drops Seductive “Earned It” Video

If you enjoy listening to The Weeknd, you’ll especially appreciate the visuals for his latest song “Earned It,” off the “Fifty Shades Of Grey” soundtrack. The Sam Taylor-Johnson clip will leave you clutching your pearls.

The Weeknd embodies Mr. Grey’s swag as he adores a chorus line of women in bondage while performing.

The Canadian singer has another song on the “Fifty Shades Of Grey” soundtrack, “Where You Belong,” that also features a special remix of “Crazy In Love” by Beyonce.

Get into “Earned It” below:

UP NEXT: 57th Annual Grammy Award Performers

Photos
