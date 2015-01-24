CLOSE
Baby On Board: Ex-NFL Star Chad Johnson Expecting Fifth Child!

Former NFL star Chad Johnson is about to be on diaper duty once again. The ex-football player formerly known ans Ocho Cinco announced on Twitter he is about to become a father for the fifth time! Johnson uploaded a copy of the newest Johnson’s sonogram with the caption:

I literally crushed my so much I created a new

https://twitter.com/ochocinco/status/557947735484403715

 

MUST READ: Wait, Are Chad Johnson & Porsha Williams Flirting On Twitter?

Who is the mother of Johnson’s child? According to reports, Johnson has been quietly dating Crystal Bates for almost a year, who also uploaded their baby girl’s first picture on Instagram, where she joked:

Why me lord SHE’S healthy tho and that’s what matters most…

 

The pair were first spotted out together vacationing in the Bahamas for the Christmas holidays. This mark’s the duo’s first child together, while Johnson has four from previous relationships. Congrats to the happy couple!

