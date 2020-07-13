CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Shares Opens Up About The Night She Was Shot In Houston

"He [God] was definitely there protecting me that night."

Rickey Smiley's Daughter Opens Up About The Night She Was Shot

Source: Rickey Smiley / Aaryn Smiley

Rickey Smiley’s daughter opened up about the frightening night that landed her in hospital after being struck multiple times by stray bullets.

Smiley’s daughter Aaryn called into her dad’s radio show, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. She shared the details about the night over the July 4 weekend, where she suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old was celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend in Houston, Texas. While on their way to get some fast food from Whataburger, Smiley was hit both legs by stray bullets and had to undergo emergency surgery and a blood transfusion.

Describing the incident, Smiley’s daughter initially thought the gunfire was fireworks being set off and thought she initially just got “burned” by the fireworks being set off by kids. She didn’t realize she was struck by gunfire until her boyfriend, Jake, asked her why wasn’t she reacting to being shot. Aaryn looked down to see that she was gushing blood and revealed that one of the bullets went straight through her left leg and stayed in her right leg. Aaryn reacted quickly and began to apply pressure to the wound to slow the bleeding.

Before the interview ended, Aaryn credited God for looking out fo her that night because the shooter used “hollow tip” bullets Bossip exclusively reported.

“Honestly, what I have to say is he definitely saved me from much worse. They were using like hollow-tip, rifle-made bullets, and those are the kind of bullets that are made to go through anything. That’s how they got through the metal of the car. The only bullet that would have hit me right in the head was not a rifle hollow-tip bullet didn’t get through.

“Everyone keeps saying how are you being so positive and stuff? And I’m like I could literally be dead right now if that one bullet have gotten through would have made all the difference. I’m thankful, I’m so thankful. He [God] was definitely there protecting me that night.”

Aaryn’s interview follows her dad’s passionately plea to ‘get these hoodlums’ out of the Black community.

“When y’all ready to have a conversation about what we do in our community and how we act and things that we do and our mindset of our people, I’ll be ready.”

You can listen to the entire interview below.

Photo:  Rickey Smiley / Aaryn Smiley

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Shares Opens Up About The Night She Was Shot In Houston  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close