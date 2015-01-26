CLOSE
Shaquille O’Neal To Star In Workplace Sitcom

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is about to toss his hat into the sitcom arena. O’Neal is teaming up with TruTV to star in the comedy series, Shaq Inq, which is loosely based on the former All-Star’s business dynasty. The workplace comedy will center on O’Neal’s business empire, and how he and his team manages the chaos of his current endorsements and existing products. According to Deadline, the group along with the TNT NBA sports analyst attempt to execute new and sometimes outlandish business ideas as employees attempt to snag power and recognition to make Shaq proud.

MUST READ: AM BUZZ: Shaq Vs. Shaunie; ‘Yonce Revealed; NeNe Health Struggles Continue & More

TruTV stated the 30-minute comedy series will have the same tone of HBO’s Veep. While starring on the show, O’Neal will also serve as an executive producer for the project. TMZ is reporting a script for the show has been floating around Hollywood since last month and fans of the big guy can expect it to have a little raunchy humor involved. Wonder if Shaq Diesel will crack jokes about ex-wife Shaunie’s contribution to television with her controversial reality shows Basketball Wives and Basketball Wives: LA, or his dabble into the rap world.

So far no word on when the project is set to begin production or when it will debut.

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article and Picture Courtesy of Hello Beautiful

Shaquille O’Neal To Star In Workplace Sitcom was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

