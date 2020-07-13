Kyle Queiro: Is Apologizing To Jill Scott After Questioning Her Beauty

Kyle Queiro is apologizing to Jill Scott after shaming her in her beauty.

On a post which was later deleted he said, “People are attracted to JILL SCOTT!?” Queiro he wrote in a since-deleted post. “And by no means is she ugly, but ya’ll really sexually aroused by her?”

He has since apologized here’s what he had to say below.

Via: LoveBScott

Scott fans immediately came to her defense, and criticized Queiro’s comments as both sexist and fat-shaming.

A day after the backlash ensued, Queiro shared a lengthy apology on social media, insisting he never intended to make Scott or anyone else “feel less than.”

“First and foremost, I would like to to [sic] apologize to Miss Jill Scott,” he began. “The topic of your beauty should not have been shared over social media for public discourse. There’s truly no excuses or explanations to be made. My comments were distasteful and unbecoming of a Black man to speak negatively of a Black woman under any circumstance.

“Second, I would like to apologize to all of those who were also offended by my post. I’m aware of the layers of hurt I peeled back with my words. I had no intention to make people feel less than, but that’s simply not good enough. Intention doesn’t equate to impact. I am aware of how much more important one’s impact is than their intention. Knowing this, I still offended a large number of people and for that I am deeply sorry.”

Also On 100.3: