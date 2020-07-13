The King Arts Complex has been a staple in our community for more than 30 years. It is an oasis for cultural and educational activities, and serves as a facility for many community events. The Kings Arts Complex has served and connected the African American community through the arts and continues to progress.

Currently, The King Arts Complex is seeking out local artists. They are accepting proposals for a mural or series of murals. The art is to represent the strength, pride and love found right here in the central Ohio.

The Complex is looking for a design of high artistic merit that celebrates and expresses the local, national and global contributions of African Americans and will cover the entire south wall.

This is an opportunity for artists to really dig deep and create a masterpiece to represent and reflect our voices.

For more info, contact Lyn Logan-Grimes at llogan-grimes@kingartscomplex.com. Submissions need to be recieved by July 15th.

Source: NBC4i

King Arts Complex Seeking Artists To Paint Wall Mural! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3: