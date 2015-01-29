CLOSE
So Beautiful
Tameka Raymond Leads 'Style Theory Tour' With Top Style & Beauty Experts

Celebrity wardrobe stylist and business maven Tameka Raymond, along with a team of top style and beauty insiders, set out to focus on inner and outer beauty with the multi-city Style Theory Tour, a fun, interactive, empowering workshop aimed at identifying and enhancing your best self.

The 1-day workshop tour will kick off in Atlanta on January 17, 2014 from 9:30am – 4:30pm at a private location, and bring together existing and aspiring creative professionals as well as everyday girls and guys for a day of learning from some of the industry’s top style and beauty experts.

“We launched the Style Theory Tour here in Atlanta with a great crowd of women who were so passionate and so committed to their lives.  We are heading to these cities to inspire them, but they are inspiring me, these women came so eager to learn and we hope that is the energy that surrounds the entire tour!  So many women across the country have lost their mojo, their edge, their desire to get up and let their light shine.  That light burns from within but the evidence of that light permeates in our style.  Our Style Theory team is so excited about helping any and everyone learn insightful tips to unlocking their personal style.  We have live DJ’s, my new book “White Bras and 101 Style Faux Pas” great speakers and we’re having a blast! We’re coming to a city near you! Get your tickets asap!” -Tameka Raymond

The Style Theory Tour team consists of top professionals in the style and beauty world whose accomplishments are as impressive and expansive as their resumes. Their glamour squad will share knowledge and experiences including industry tips and tricks, best practices and developing trends to arm attendees with the tools to make them and their clients the “total package.” The workshop will include a wide range of topics including, but not limited to: budgeting, fashion faux pas, protective/natural hair styling tips, stylist vs. personal shopper traits, proper makeup application, displaying professionalism, identifying clientele and keys to being your best self.

So which city will you be attending?

Style Theory Tour 2015 Tour Dates

JAN 17: Atlanta, GA

JAN 31: Charlotte, NC

FEB 7: Las Vegas, NV

FEB 28: Los Angeles, CA

MAR 7: Miami, FL

MAR 14: Charleston, SC

MAR 21: Dallas, TX

APR 4: Nashville, TN

APR: 11: Houston, TX

APR 25: New Orleans, LA

MAY 2: San Francisco, CA

MAY 9: Washington, D.C.

MAY 16: New York, NY

May 30: Chicago, IL

