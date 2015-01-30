It Shouldn’t Have Taken the Right Six Years To See How Foolish Sarah Palin Is

On Wednesday, the Washington Post asked Senator John McCain (R-AZ) how would his former running mate, Sarah Palin (pictured), do if she decides to run for president? The man who has long thought himself a maverick gave a very polite and undoubtedly politically safe answer, “She’s very interesting. And I’m sure she’d do great.”

Do great at what exactly?

At drawing attention to herself? I’ll give the former Alaskan governor credit when it’s due: Palin has nearly Kardashian-like precision when it comes to garnering media attention.

As for everything else that comes with a presidential race – the campaigning, the political speeches, the media appearances outside of the safety net that is FOX News that would be required of her, and the actually winning of primaries – ha, ha, ha.

McCain was asked this question, because one week prior, Palin claimed to have interest in running for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016. She told ABC News last Thursday, “Yeah, I mean, of course, when you have a servant’s heart, when you know that there is opportunity to do all you can to put yourself forward in the name of offering service, anybody would be interested.”

Sarah Palin is as serious about running for president as my bleeding liberal self is interested in voting for her. She did, however, follow this claim with just the right quote to keep her pretend campaign worthy of consideration, “We definitely had enough of seeing that — America has had enough of seeing that — sign on the Oval Office door saying, ‘No Girls Allowed.’ I know that.”

Even if you detest Sarah Palin, one must admit she’s one of very few women in politics who can command national attention. Much of that can be attributed to John McCain’s poor decision making, but some of it still points to that “interesting” factor McCain attributed to her.

As “interesting” as some find her, though, the truth has long been apparent: She cares more about the fame and fortune that comes with being a political figure than the work that comes with getting elected to office.

Then there are other truths: Sarah Palin has the intellectual heft of an empty tissue box, the curiosity of a cat three meows from death, and the humility of Kanye West anytime he feels slighted for his perceived greatness. Her lack of humility prevents her from advancing from her other noted flaws, so for some time now, she’s just been here, saying a lot but not really anything at all.

Sarah Palin is also good for dabbling in casual racism from time to time, but since she’s a Republican, that only can boosts a would-be GOP presidential nominees chances at success.

Still, her recent speech in Iowa has drawn the ire of many conservatives. The Washington Examiner’s Byron York described Palin’s remarks as a “long, rambling, and at times barely coherent speech.” The National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke argued that Palin has slipped into self-parody. This week, the Daily Beast published an essay by Matt Lewis entitled “You Betcha I Was Wrong About Sarah Palin.”

Where have these people been?

Sarah Palin delivered one good speech at the 2008 Republican National Convention, but not long after that, Palin proved herself to be somewhat of a parrot, where she could recite the lines fed to her by McCain’s staff but wasn’t exactly quick on her feet when directed to a more challenging lane. I think by the time Palin became a reality star, she had already ventured into self-parody.

As for being wrong about Sarah Palin, how on Earth did it take anyone six years to realize this?

Sean Hannity tried to throw Palin a bone by asking her whether her teleprompter broke during that now-infamous Iowa speech. Palin’s response was that she’s ignored the criticism given she “knows how you guys, or the media in general, works.” Yes, we have eyes and ears and we use said senses to tell the truth: your *ss messed up, Governor Palin.

Bill O’Reilly is less supportive, sparking a bit of a beef between he and Palin because he refuses to take her foolish self seriously. I encourage the rest of the people who have deified her to follow his lead. The way the news cycle works now, it’s impossible to truly get rid of anyone who doesn’t want to let the spotlight go. But we can all dim the light a little bit, and when it comes to Sarah Palin, make the room get as a dark as possible.

