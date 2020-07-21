CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 21, 2020: Saving Kanye West — NFL Players Voice Concern — Healthcare Racial Bias

1. Top Georgia Democrats Pick One Of Their Own to Run For John Lewis Congressional Seat

What You Need To Know:

Civil rights giant John Lewis died Friday night following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. Mr. Lewis represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District that includes parts of Atlanta for 33 years.

2. Help Kanye… NOW!

What You Need To Know:

Kanye West is not a politician. At this moment, he’s not even an artist. Kanye is a man in the midst of mental crisis.

3. Coronavirus Update: NFL Players Take to Social Media to Voice Concerns Over Coronavirus Safety

What You Need To Know:

Plans to begin training camps are moving forward despite ongoing negotiations with the NFL and the players’ union to address Covid-19 testing and other health and safety procedures.

4. Texas CB Kobe Boyce Stepping Away From Football

What You Need To Know:

We are in the midst of a pandemic and quarantine, along with racial and political unrest.

5. The $45 Billion Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Is Plagued With Racial Bias

What You Need To Know:

It appears that technology and algorithms are not immune to the realities of racism, even as the healthcare industry increases its reliance on artificial intelligence (AI).

Close