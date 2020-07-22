Wendy Williams: Says Her Show Is Returning In September

Wendy Williams says her show is making a return in September.

Via LoveBScott

Wendy Williams made the announcement on instagram.

“The 12th season of WENDY starts SEPTEMBER 21!!! I can’t wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!! I’m soooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in… even if for just an hour,” Williams wrote.

She also confirmed that the show, which had been airing remote episodes since April 6, will be returning to the studio. “I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set,” she wrote. “I L?VE you for watching!”

