Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche: Former Star Of Bad Girls Club Has Passed

Let us pray for the Bad Girls Club former star Mimi she has passed away.

She was 34.

via TMZ:

Demitra’s death was announced Wednesday in a touching Twitter tribute from record producer Vince Valholla, the founder of Valholla Entertainment where Roche also formerly worked as Vice President of A&R.

Vince remembered Demitra as a “big dreamer” and said, “I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across.”

Demitra’s former boss added … “I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones.”

Valholla did not reveal Mimi’s cause of death. (LoveBScott)

Close