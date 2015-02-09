CLOSE
AM BUZZ: D’Angelo Gives Us 14 Minutes Of ‘Untitled;’ The Feds Come For Keith Sweat; Bey Made The Call To Snub Ledisi? & More

D’Angelo Is No Minute Man: Performs “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” For 14 Minutes!

Good Lordt! We’ve been graced with the mercy of the Almighty this morning. D’Angelo performed at the Apollo over the weekend and sang and we mean sang a 14 minute version of his classic, “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and when we could stop squealing, we enjoyed one of D’Angelo’s sexiest musical offerings. Well, one of the sexiest musical offerings there’s ever been. *clutches pearls* Check out the beautiful performance in the video above. You won’t regret it.

Up Next: The Feds Are After Keith Sweat

