Chris Brown: Humbly Turns Down Usher Verzuz Battle

If you thouhgt that there was going to be an Usher vs Chris Brown battle… You might want to think again because Chris Brown took to his IG to humbly dismiss the battle.

The internet has been in hot debate about who would win in a ‘Verzuz’ battle between Chris Brown and Usher.

Chris apparently caught word of the chatter and decided to respond, suggesting Usher wouldn’t stand a chance.

He took to his Instagram Stories to ‘humbly’ decline the idea of the battle, saying he ‘could do a vs off of features alone.’

