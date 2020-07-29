Tiffany Haddish: Opens Up About Her Idea Of Having Kids

Tiffany Haddish opens up about having kids.

via Page Six:

“I’m a little older now and people are always asking when I’m gonna have some babies,” the 40-year-old comedian told Carmelo Anthony on his viral YouTube series, “What’s in Your Glass.”

“There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.’ But really, it’s that I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me … Knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed. Like, why would I put someone through that?,” a teary Haddish continued.

