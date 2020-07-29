CLOSE
It’s Time To Binge! Guess Which Black Shows Are FINALLY Coming To Netflix!

People are finally hearing our cries! The quarantine will be getting a little better now that Netflix will be adding our favorite nostalgic shows to the streaming platform.

After Black Twitter fans have continuously made threads, comments, and complaints about missing certain throwback shows, it’s finally here.

Strong Black Lead tweeted out the list along with the dates that the shows will be premiering. Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, One on One, and Half & Half will be added to the platform at various times.

Actresses from the shows like Tracee Ellis Ross, Jackée Harry, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Tia Mowry made an appearance in the collaborative video to express their excitement on bringing these programs back inside our homes. It was also a surprise to see familiar faces that we may have not seen over the years.

“We’ve seen every comment and request about getting these classics on Netflix, and we want to thank the fans for riding so hard. We’re excited to relive these moments with you,” Strong Black Lead shared.

See which shows made the cut and watch the message from our favs about the exciting news!

Many cities across the United States have implemented social distancing rules asking people to stay at home as much as possible in an effort to decrease the spread of the Coronavirus. This is leaving many people at home for days on end looking for things to do. Sure, you can clean, read, write, or take an online class, but a lot of us are watching TV with our new free time. If you’re like me and enjoy re-watching old shows for a bit of nostalgia, here are 6 classic Black TV shows to binge right now:  

Photos
Close