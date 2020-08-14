CLOSE
Cincinnati: 2 Young Men Shot In Forest Park

This violence has to stop we have to put the guns down. 2 young men were shot in Forest Park 1 was 22 and the other 16 years old.

Via Fox19

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Geneva Road at 11:46 p.m.

They said they found Bryce Butler, 22, shot in the abdomen and the teen shot in his thigh.

Both were taken to area hospitals.

The 16-year-old was treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, released and arrested on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery, according to a police news release.

A 20-year-old woman, Shyan Darks was arrested on the same charges.

This incident remains under investigation and more arrests are expected, police said.

