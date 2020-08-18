CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

MC Lyte: Files For Divorce After Just 3 Years Of Marriage

Rapper MC Lyte has filed for divorce from he husband John Wyche after only being married for 3 years.

Via LoveBScott

The 49-year-old reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

After meeting on Match.com, she and John – a Marine Corp veteran and entrepreneur — were engaged in May 2017.

The two married three months later in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“What can I say, except thank you Lord!! … It’s been a long time, this single life, and I thank you all for your prayers and kind words of hope,” Lyte said at the time. “God has sent me true love. For all of you waiting on LOVE — don’t give up — keep God first and he will see that you meet your match.”

Maybe next time they should try BlackPeopleMeet.com. 

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

3 , After , divorce , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Files , For , Just , marriage , MC Lyte , of , years

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close