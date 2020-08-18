MC Lyte: Files For Divorce After Just 3 Years Of Marriage

Rapper MC Lyte has filed for divorce from he husband John Wyche after only being married for 3 years.

Via LoveBScott

The 49-year-old reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

After meeting on Match.com, she and John – a Marine Corp veteran and entrepreneur — were engaged in May 2017. The two married three months later in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“What can I say, except thank you Lord!! … It’s been a long time, this single life, and I thank you all for your prayers and kind words of hope,” Lyte said at the time. “God has sent me true love. For all of you waiting on LOVE — don’t give up — keep God first and he will see that you meet your match.” Maybe next time they should try BlackPeopleMeet.com.

