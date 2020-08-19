Lisa Raye: Is Crushing On Will Smith Says She’d Love To Be In A ‘Entanglement’

Lisa Raye has a little crush and that person is Will Smith. Lisa Said she would love to be in an Entanglement with Mr. Fresh Prince.

Via LoveBScott

On Garcelle Beauvais’ podcast ‘Going to Bed,’ Lisa Raye admitted she’s attracted to Will.

“We can have an entanglement,” she said of Will.

“I’m saying a Will Smith type, you know, like he’s so charming. He’s rich, a poetic [sic], he’s a philanthropist. He’s a humanitarian, a great dad.”

This isn’t the first time LisaRaye has spoken on August and Jada’s…entanglement. Back in July, she said:

“I think and I feel that he was a baby. Now I’m all for if you want to date somebody younger, go for it. But because of his circumstance and why in which he came to her, wounded and hurt, and in her lap – how in the hell did he get from off her lap, and then you got onto the d**k? I don’t understand.”

“Y’all brought him in like family and started vacationing with him, so you were trying to mentor him so you didn’t f**k him up even more right here [head],” she added, before agreeing that the right term to define Jada and August’s past relationship was “entanglement.”

