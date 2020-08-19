OHIO: The Secretary Of The State Says All Ohioans Are Required To Wear A Mask At The Polls

The secretary of the state. is requiring that everyone wear a mask when you show up to the polls in November… Ans make sure you practice social distancing.

Via WLWT

LaRose issued a statement saying he wanted to clear up any misinformation.

“As long as the governor’s mandate requiring masks in indoor places is in effect, of course we expect voters to adhere to it,” he said in the statement.

However, the secretary of state went on to say that no one will be denied their right to vote.

“Voters not wearing a mask will be offered one to wear and if they refuse they will be asked to vote curbside,” the statement said.

According to LaRose, social distancing will be enforced and poll workers will be wearing masks.

