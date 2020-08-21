CLOSE
Kanye West: Got The Boot From Wisconsin Ballot!!!

Looks like it’s a wrap for Kanye West In Wisconsin… They have kicked him off of the Ballot.

via TMZ:

The Wisconsin Elections Commission gave Kanye the heave-ho Thursday, voting by a 5-to-1 margin to exclude him from the state’s ballot because he did not file signatures and paperwork before the state’s August 5 deadline for independent candidates.

We’d say it’s another crushing blow for Kanye’s campaign if he really had a shot at winning … which he doesn’t. However, Wisconsin, and its 10 electoral votes, is a crucial battleground state in the Presidential race. (LoveBScott)

Close