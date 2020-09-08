CLOSE
Health & Fitness
5 Suicide Warning Signs

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

World Suicide Prevention Day

Time to check on your strong friend.  Here are 5 Suicide Warning Signs:

  1. Being isolated
  2. Sleeping too little or too much
  3. Extreme mood swings
  4. Increased substance use
  5. Express feeling trapped or like a burden.

If you know someone who show these signs, don’t be afraid to ask the tough question. “Are your thinking about hurting yourself.”

Take a moment and save a life.

Help is available. Call for FREE:  1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Close