September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Time to check on your strong friend. Here are 5 Suicide Warning Signs:

Being isolated Sleeping too little or too much Extreme mood swings Increased substance use Express feeling trapped or like a burden.

If you know someone who show these signs, don’t be afraid to ask the tough question. “Are your thinking about hurting yourself.”

Take a moment and save a life.

Help is available. Call for FREE: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

