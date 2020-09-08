September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Time to check on your strong friend. Here are 5 Suicide Warning Signs:
- Being isolated
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Extreme mood swings
- Increased substance use
- Express feeling trapped or like a burden.
If you know someone who show these signs, don’t be afraid to ask the tough question. “Are your thinking about hurting yourself.”
Take a moment and save a life.
Help is available. Call for FREE: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
