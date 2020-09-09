The Chi: Renewed For A 4th Season

Congrats to ‘The Chi” it has been renewed for a 4th season.

Via LoveBScott

‘The Chi’ aired its Season 3 finale on Aug. 23 The series set on the South Side of Chicago cast included Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (“Queen of Katwe”), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker (Station 19).

Justin Hillian will return as showrunner and executive producer on Season 4. The series was created by Lena Waithe, who executive produces along with Common, Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rick Famuyiwa and Jet Wilkinson. Touchstone Television produces.

Also On 100.3: