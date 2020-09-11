Alicia Keys: Teams Up With The NFL To Help Black Businesses

Alicia Keys is using her platform to help Black Businesses. She has teamed up with the NFL to launch a $1 billion endowment fund to help Black businesses and their communities.

via NFL:

Their partnership coincides with the announcement that Keys would be performing at the NFL’s Kickoff event for the 2020 season. Keys told Billboard she wanted to build off these last few months of protests to raise awareness towards social injustice and systematic racism, and turn it into something more tangible.

“We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us,” she said. “As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions.” (LoveBScott)

