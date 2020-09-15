KiKi’s Top 3 Things You’ll Always See In The Hood [WATCH]

Our favorite girl KiKi dropped in to let us know the top 3 things you can always find in the hood. Some of you may understand and can relate but others may have lived a “Huxtable” life.
Last on the list is a plethora of churches on every corner. Secondly, old heads at the corner store playing dominos and trying to holler at the young girls.
The number one thing on the list is a dog that everybody swears don’t bite. Can your hood relate?
