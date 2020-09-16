CLOSE
Cincinnati: Edgewood Cancels Classes After A Student Threatens To Shoot Up The School

Due to a  student threatening to shoot up the school all Edgewood city schools and been canceled today.

Via Fox19

No staff or students are to report.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the district closed all schools as a precaution. They received a report that a student made an online threat to shoot up the high school, he said.

The student who is believed to have made the alleged threat is under arrest and was taken to the county’s juvenile detention facility in Hamilton, he said.

