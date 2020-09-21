CLOSE
Regina King: Accepts An Emmy & She Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Regina King received an Emmy for her role in Watchmen… During her acceptance speech, she paid tribute to late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

via People:

“Gotta vote — I would be remiss not to mention that being a part of a show as prescient as Watchmen. Have a voting plan, go to ballotpedia.com, vote up the ballot, please,” she said. “Go to ballotpedia.com and find out who you’re voting for in your municipal elections. It is very important.”

“Be a good human,” she added. “Rest in power, RBG.”

King also gave a shoutout to her “sisters” and fellow nominees.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

