Sylvester Stallone’s: Mother Has Passed Away At The Age Of 98

R.I.P to Sylvester Stallone’s mother, she was 98 years old.

via TMZ:

Jackie recently passed away … according to sources with direct knowledge. The exact circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear.

Mrs. Stallone was a renaissance woman, to say the least — well-regarded as an astrologer, dancer and even women’s wrestling promoter. Not to mention being the mother of 3 famous children … Sylvester, singer Frank Stallone and late actress Toni D’Alto, whom she had with Anthony Filiti.

