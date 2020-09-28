CLOSE
Lizzo Wants To Normalize Her Full Figure with “Body Normative” Movement

The “Feeling Good As Hell” singer wants the world to embrace bodies with imperfections, even the full-figured ones.

Lizzo live in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Lizzo is thicker than a bowl of cold grits and she’s proud of it.  That’s why she’s telling the world to do away with promoting “body positivity” and to embrace her “body normative” movement instead. 

In an interview with Vogue, the singer explained how mainstream the “body positivity” movement has become not only white-washed but synonymous with slender body types. 

“It’s commercialized. Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative.”

So, how does this impact full-figured women? It doesn’t, at least not in a positive way.  Lizzo explains.

“What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from…the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets—you know, it gets made acceptable.”

But there is a space for uplifting all body types, which is why the Grammy winner wants to normalize her full-figure by calling it “body normative,” even if it makes people uncomfortable at first.   

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” Lizzo says. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”

Check out Lizzo’s Vogue Magazine cover now.

Photo: Getty

Lizzo Wants To Normalize Her Full Figure with “Body Normative” Movement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

