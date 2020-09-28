Cincinnati: 2 People Arrested At The Hill Top Plaza Parking Lot

2 women were arrested inside the Hill Top Plaza parking lot, on charges of attempted kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
Via Fox19
Officers say they were dispatched to the parking lot near Game Bar at 10:25 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found two victims who reported that they saw two females discharge firearms.
Police discovered Sherice James and Parisian Higgins approached the victims’ car and ordered them to get out or drive them away from the scene.
Officers say the victims refused for the suspects to enter, let alone steal the vehicle.
Also On 100.3: