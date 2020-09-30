CLOSE
Gabrielle Union: And NBC Have Reportedly Reached A Settlement.

Gabrielle Union reaches a settlement with NBC

via Page Six:

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution” on Tuesday, an NBC spokesperson told Page Six. “NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”

Union is believed to have been paid a settlement by “AGT” producers Fremantle and Syco and NBC — which previously stated that a probe of the claims found that her dismissal had nothing to do with her complaints.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Photos
