CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Woman Needs Help With Holiday Decorations Husband Is Battling Cancer

A local woman needs help with Holiday decorations her husband is battling cancer.

 

Via Fox19

The request comes just a few weeks after James went to the hospital for pain in his side. The doctor had bad news. He was eventually diagnosed with stage-3 liver cancer.

“I just couldn’t realize, I just couldn’t focus on how could I just be walking around and all of a sudden, I get cancer,” he said.

With the holidays right around the corner, Erika knew she had to do something to lift his spirits.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

She posted on the Nextdoor app asking if anyone had any extra Halloween or Christmas decorations she could put up outside their house in the coming weeks.

Battling , Cancer , cincinnati , decorations , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Help , Holiday , husband , is , Needs , With , woman

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close