Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on their first win of the season.

Via Fox19

Joe Mixon scored three touchdowns and Joe Burrow won his first game as an NFL quarterback as the Bengals defeated Jacksonville 33-25 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Burrow, who set an NFL record with his third consecutive 300 yard passing game, finished with 300 yards passing and a touchdown.

