Taraji P. Henson: To Host Mental Health Talk Show On Facebook

Taraji P. Henson is set to host a mental health talk show on her Facebook platform.

via Page Six:

“I’ve long been a mental-health advocate for the black community, and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” she said in a statement.

Each episode will feature interviews with celebrities and everyday people, as well as mental-health experts. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook … where I can continue to create a conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart,” she said. (Lovebscott)

