CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Taraji P. Henson: To Host Mental Health Talk Show On Facebook

Taraji P. Henson is set to host a mental health talk show on her Facebook platform.

via Page Six:

“I’ve long been a mental-health advocate for the black community, and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” she said in a statement.

Each episode will feature interviews with celebrities and everyday people, as well as mental-health experts. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook … where I can continue to create a conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart,” she said. (Lovebscott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

donjuanfasho , Facebook , fasho celebrity news , Health , Host , mental , on , show , talk , Taraji P. Henson , TO

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close