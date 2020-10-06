CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Trey Songz Announces He Tested Positive For COVID-19

STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Trey Songz revealed on Monday (October 5) that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a video shared to his Instagram account, the Passion, Pain singer urged fans to take the virus seriously and announced that he was quarantining.

“I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, doing food drives, of course I have a very young son at home. I get tested periodically and this time, unfortunately, it came back positive,” Songz said. “I will be taking this seriously, I will be self-quarantined, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

He added, “I don’t how many of y’all know but my grandfather passed earlier this year and while it wasn’t said that it was COVID, I do believe that it was. I’ve always taken it serious and if you do come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Please do the same. Don’t be like the President.”

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Songz did mention the statistics in regards to the number of individuals who have passed from the virus and how it has primarily affected Black men, women and children. The Virginia native is planning to release his Back Home album on October 9. The LP is a follow up to his gold-selling Tremaine The Album which was released in 2017.

RELATED: Heartbreaker: Trey Songz Baby Boy Noah Turns 1! [Photos]

RELATED: WATCH: Trey Songz & Chris Brown Enjoy The Bachelor Lifestyle In ‘Chi Ch” Music Video

Trey Songz Announces He Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close