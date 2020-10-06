CLOSE
6 Physical Domestic Violence Warning Signs

Domestic abuse can happen to anyone regardless of their social, educational, and financial status.

Abuse occurs when one person in a relationship attempts to dominate and control the other person

Domestic abuse affects each person differently. If someone is being physically abused, they will likely have bruises or physical injuries.

Physical signs of abuse include:

  • Black eyes
  • Bruises on the arms
  • Busted lips
  • Red or purple marks on the neck
  • Sprained wrists
  • Scratches on arm, neck, face.

These physical injuries are a result from  being punched, choked, or knocked down.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence please call  National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or  1-800-787-3224 (TTY). They offer anonymous and confidential help 24/7.

