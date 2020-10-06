CLOSE
Feature Story
Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt Speaks About The Fatal Police Shooting Of Jonathan Price [WATCH]

Though the situation is very fresh, Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt joins to speak on behave of the Price family.  Attorney Lee Merritt details the situation that happened in Wolfe City, Texas.

Hometown hero, Jonathan Price was fatally killed after helping a dispute that happened prior to the police getting there.  Officer Shaun Lucas was arrested for murder on a $1 million bond.  Attorney Merritt details the rest of the situation and what to expect going forward.

[caption id="attachment_85649" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: SETH HERALD / Getty[/caption] What type of impact has the protests actually had in America? 2020 will officially go down as one of the longest chapters in history books. The coronavirus pandemic had us in the first half, but the Black Lives Matter movement has definitely started a present-day revolution. Due to the excessive display of black lives lost on social media, people all over the world have come together to protest for the rights of African-Americans. The recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor have caught national attention and have already started to spark changes around the country. Nationally, we’ve seen the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison increase the charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder. The other three officers that were on site on the death of George Floyd have been charged with 2nd-degree murder. Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made headlines with the immediate firing & charges brought against six police officers in Atlanta as well. But what else has changed in law enforcement or for the black community? Though your timelines may be filled with negative moments, here are some actual results legally and culturally that the protests have already brought about nationwide.

Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt Speaks About The Fatal Police Shooting Of Jonathan Price [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

