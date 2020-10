To all of the sister act fans Whoopi Goldberg has confirmed that a Sister Act 3 is on the way.

via Page Six:

The “Ghost” star, 64, dropped the bombshell after Corden asked why a tertiary installment of the nostalgic ’90s comedy never happened. “For a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it,” said Goldberg, “and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it.” (LoveBScott)

