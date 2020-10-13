Bow Wow: Former Security Guard Says Something Happen To Bow Wow As A Teen!

Bow Wow’s former security guard is claiming that Bow Wow was allegedly sexually assaulted as a teen.

via: AceShowbiz

Bow Wow might have experienced a traumatic incident as an underage. A person, who used to work as a security guard at The Tunnel nightclub, has revealed that the rapper-turned-reality TV star was “raped” at the popular New York club when he was still a teenager. In a video released exclusively on documentarian Choke No Joke Arthur D. Alston III’s YouTube page, the bouncer claimed the alleged sexual assault happened when the star was just 15 or 16. He recalled that a “Big Booty Puerto Rican chick from Newark, NJ” raped Bow Wow. (LoveBScott)

