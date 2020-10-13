Cincinnati: Woman Rescued From A Fire In Pleasant Ridge In Critical Condition

Cincinnati District Fire Chief Warren Weems said they made an aggressive interior attack on the blaze after locating it in the kitchen area and extinguished it within five minutes of arriving on scene. Fire crews found the fire victim was found on the floor of the apartment and rescued her. Weems said she was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she is in critical condition after inhaling a large volume of smoke from the fire. The cause was found to be a grease fire on the stove from the woman boiling grease for French fries.