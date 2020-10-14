CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 14, 2020: 8 Million Covid-19 Cases — Faith Leaders Opposing Trump — ABC Travel Green Book

1. Supreme Court Nominee Hearing

2. Group of Faith Leaders From Both Sides of the Aisle Form Super PAC Opposing Trump

What You Need To Know:

During this crucial point in the presidential election, leaders of the Christian faith are stepping up and using their influence to persuade fellow Trump-supporting Christians to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

3. Coronavirus Update: As Election Day Nears, U.S. Braces for 8 Million Covid-19 Cases

 

What You Need To Know:

With just 22 days until Election Day, the pandemic continues to grow in the U.S., quickly approaching eight million confirmed infections. Cases are on the rise in 39 states and only three are seeing fewer cases.

4. The ‘ABC Travel Green Book’ Inspires Black Travelers to Get Out and Go

What You Need To Know:

The global pandemic has put the brakes on international travel, but as the scripture says, this too shall pass. When the world reopens, be ready with the ABC Travel Green Book, a guide to modern-day Black tourism.

5. Atlanta’s Federal Reserve President Sounds Policy Impact Alarm On Racial Wealth Gap

What You Need To Know:

Atlanta Federal Reserve Chief Raphael Bostic is sounding the alarm on the centuries-old “pernicious and persistent” racial wealth gap.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 14, 2020: 8 Million Covid-19 Cases — Faith Leaders Opposing Trump — ABC Travel Green Book  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 days ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close