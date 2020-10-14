CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Black Ops: MAGA Kanye West Drops New Track “NAH NAH NAH”

Kanye took some time off from campaigning to get in the studio...

London Celebrity Sightings - October 10, 2020

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Just a a few days after Kanye West released his first presidential campaign video, the spoiler candidate is reverting back to what he does best: rapping.

Shock dropping his latest cut “NAH NAH NAH” on Twitter yesterday, Yeezy uses footage from Joaquin Buckley’s roundhouse knockout of Impa Kasanganay at this past weekend’s UFC fight as the backdrop to the track in which he refers to himself as a “presidential candidate.”

Incorporating some 808s & Heartbreak‘s Auto-Tune into the track, the bouncy cut finds Kanye boasting about being “Obi-Wan Kenobi” out here and “letting God fight my battles” amongst other random things. Any other year this cut would probably be a club banger, but in 2020 it just feels like Kanye going on another MAGA rant or something (no shots).

Check out the cut below and let us know your thoughts on Yeezus’ latest “gospel.”

Black Ops: MAGA Kanye West Drops New Track “NAH NAH NAH”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 days ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close