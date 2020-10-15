Diddy: Spotted Kissing Australian Model Tina Louise! [PHOTO]

Diddy was spotted on the beach kissing supermodel Tina Louise.

via: AceShowBiz

Tina Louise (II) has found herself a new man. The Australian model sparked dating rumors with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs after they were spotted getting hot and heavy during a beach date in Malibu.

On Tuesday, October 13, the pair were spotted getting cozy while rolling around on the sand. They were pictured passionately kissing while Diddy was lying on a white towel with black stripes and the tattoo-clad beauty was on her all four. (LoveBScott)

