CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: One Person Dead After Crash In Winton Hills

Let us pray for those affected by the car crash in Winton Hills. According to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

 

Via FOX19

Emergency crews responded to the 4800 block of Gray Road for a report of a car accident with possible entrapment. They arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle on its top. The person inside that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the fire department. Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

After , cincinnati , crash , dead , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Hills , in , one , person , Winton

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 1 week ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close