Feds Arrest Rapper Who Snitched On His Own Unemployment Scam In Song

Rappers rap and scammers scam, but nothing can come good of combining the two. Case in point, a rapper named Nuke Bizzle was arrested by the Feds after detailing his unemployment insurance scam in his own video.

Bruh…

Reportedly Fontrell Antonio Baines, 31, aka Nuke Bizzle who currently lives in Hollywood Hills and was arrested on Sept. 23 by Las Vegas police while in possession of eight EDD debit cards (the Employment Development Department provides unemployment services in California). Before you even ask, seven of those cards were in the names of other people.

How Nuke Bizzle managed to finesse all those cards isn’t hard to understand, if you watched one of his videos. The song (watch above) is actually called “EDD,” featuring Fat Wizza, and he even gives a shout out to Donald Trump.

Well, the Department of Justice was apparently watching, and the jig is all the way up.

Per CBS Los Angeles:

In the video, which apparently was posted on Sept. 11, prosecutors say Baines rapped about doing “my swagger for EDD” and getting rich by “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these” while holding up a several envelopes from EDD. A second man in the video raps, “you gotta sell cocaine, I just file a claim…”

The criminal complaint alleges Baines exploited the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provision of federal coronavirus relief, or CARES Act, that was supposed to expand unemployment benefits to freelance and gig workers.

According to the affidavit, the investigation turned up at least 92 EDD debit cards preloaded with more than $1.2 million in fraudulent obtained benefits mailed to addresses that Baines had access to in Beverly Hills and Koreatown. Federal investigators say Baines and his co-schemers allegedly withdrew or spent more than $704,000 in cash from these cards.

Baines has been charged with access device fraud, aggravated identity theft and interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted as charged, he faces a statutory maximum sentence of 22 years in federal prison.

Twenty two years. Damn, son.

